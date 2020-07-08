Guys, Get a Flat! Raccoons Seem to be Caught During Their Intimate Moment

Strange as it might seem but our pets need privacy, too.
Check out this funny video to see two raccoons, a big beige one and a smaller grey one, with stripes on its tail, apparently being caught in the middle of a game or some kind of intimate and relaxing moment.
The end of the video will definitely make you laugh as soon as you see the expression on the grey raccoon's face.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
🙄??? 😏😏???뭐 포터 뭐 왜 잘못된거하다 들킨애마냥ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ뭔데 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ왜정지하는데 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 백회장님 다리 무슨일인데 ㅋㅋㅋㅋ #천방지축어리둥절빙글빙글돌아가는덤앤더머의하루 #라쿤 #라쿤카페 #애견카페 #특수동물 #반려동물 #동물 #동물카페 #라쿤빌리지 #raccoon #animal #милый #너구리 #미국너구리 #안산라쿤 #안산라쿤카페 #고잔동 #안산 #이색카페 #데이트 #raccooncafe #일상 #너구리카페 #raccoonvillage #실내데이트 #라쿤스타그램 #енот #浣熊
All comments
Show new comments (0)