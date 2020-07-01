Funny and Cute Horse Jumping

2020 has left a lot of people feeling cooped up, and apparently this horse, Zoom, is equally perturbed about being fenced in.
In this video, you can see him jump straight up in the air and he seems like he's having lots of fun.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Since the last video of Zoom was so popular, here's another one of his signature moves. He loves to jump straight up in the air and take flight like the true dragon he is 😂🔥🐉 • @lightningfastbarrelhorses #ItsAStickUp #ZoominToFame #WereGonnaLeaveMemories #TheBigBeast #KingZ #FutureNFRStar #LF #LightningFast #LFBH #LightningFastBarrelHorses • #horse #horses #horseplay #barrelhorse #gelding #bay #quarterhorse #racehorse
All comments
Show new comments (0)