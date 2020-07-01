Sweet Golden Retriever Puppy Loves Food

A growing dog loves to eat, and puppies aren't old enough to know when they're sticking their noses where they don't belong, even if that means another dog's bowl. But fear not - some puppies look innocent enough to get away with anything!
In this video you can see golden retriever puppy Theo learning to eat his older friend Marshall’s food.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#tbt Even as a puppy Theo wanted to eat Marshall’s food. Plus he will eat anything... including his feet 🤷🐾 #alwayshungry #fluffball #chiefpups
All comments
Show new comments (0)