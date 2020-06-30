In Purradise: Sweet Kitty Purrs While Being Pampered

Footage shared on YouTube by Viral Hog shows an adorable, white and gray kitten named Dodo that resides in Celle, Germany. The little kitty is captured being gently brushed with a comb by her owner while lying in her arms. The young feline is in such bliss that she purrs a sweet song.
"This is my three-month-old kitten Dodo and this video was shot at home during the usual grooming session, just for fun,” her owner told the video licensor.
Such a precious pampering sesh!
