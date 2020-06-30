Angry Pangolins Destroy a Wall

These animals have a very long tail; sometimes it can exceed the length of the body of the animal. The entire upper body, starting from the middle of the muzzle and ending with the tip of the tail, is covered with dense rows of gray-brown or brown-yellow horned plates.
In this video you can see how pangolins break a wall.
Why are Pangolins Endangered? Pangolins are often highly hunted. They are hunted because of their skin, scales, meat, and some of their body parts are used in making traditional medicine.
