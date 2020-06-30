Mama Cat Carries Cute Kitten Home

New born kittens need not only food and warmth, but also protection, a secluded place. Cats in most cases are very caring and attentive mothers.
In this video we can see how a mother cat gently drags a kitten into the house to other kittens, climbing the cage in which they live.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Caring Mom 🤗
