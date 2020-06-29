‘Swim Happy!’: US Family Removes Container From Baby Bear’s Head

Video courtesy of the Hurt family, which was shared on Twitter by local news outlet WMTV NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, captures Brian, Tricia, and Brady Hurt acting quickly to save a baby bear who was swimming in the water while its head was trapped inside a plastic container.
CHECK THIS OUT: Brian, Tricia and Brady Hurt were fishing in Northern Wisconsin when they spotted this bear with a plastic container over his head. After a few attempts they were able to remove the container and the bear made it back to shore!— NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) June 28, 2020
Video courtesy of Hurt Family. pic.twitter.com/fLKVWdo2AC
Video shows the family repeatedly attempting to get close enough to the juvenile bear so they could remove the jar, which was slowly beginning to fill up with water as it swam.
After multiple maneuvers, they were finally able to remove the container with the relieved bear seen swimming back to the shore. “Swim happy,” one of the rescuers says.
Whew!
All comments
Show new comments (0)