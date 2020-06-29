Adorable Cow Calf Becomes Friends With Dog

Dogs are some of the smartest animals among all those that humans have managed to tame. Of course, much depends on the breed, and each pup is different. Nevertheless, having decided to own a dog, a person gets the chance to have a companion who really understands everything.
In this video, you see that a dog can be friendly to not only humans, but also to other animals.
Meet Bexley. She became a mother today after adopting a recently abandoned calf. A cow had twins and only wanted one. Bexley is taking her motherly duties very seriously.❤️— Aussies Doing Things (@aussiesdointhgs) June 27, 2020
🎥 IG sofia.mercedes pic.twitter.com/8XEPcOnAv7
