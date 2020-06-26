On the Road Again: Grizzly Bear Casually Strolls Across Bridge

Footage shared on YouTube by Viral Hog captures a large grizzly bear crossing a bridge over the Athabasca River in Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada. The wondrous behemoth is completely nonchalant about holding up cars behind him on the bridge as he suavely strolls through without a care in the world.
In a statement given to the video licensor, the bystander who recorded the event stated: “I was first in line to cross the bridge and fortunate enough to grab my iPhone 11 Pro to record the video. The bear crossed the bridge, and walked in front of my vehicle and headed down the river."
Such a lax forest-dweller!
