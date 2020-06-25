And Now We Fight! Shiba Inu and Otter Are Having Fun

A Shiba Inu puppy and an otter have decided to fight while playing. A funny video shows the two cute animals jokingly struggling and trying to bite one another.
Otters are often described as "ferrets on crack", and for good reason, because they have strong teeth and a powerful bite along with mean and aggressive behaviour. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu dogs are good family pets, known for a bold, fiery personality. These dogs get along with children and other animals if trained correctly.
Our canine friends can be sweet and loyal, but they are also fierce predators and formidable guards, always ready to get into a fight with other animals - including their own brethren. Luckily, they are also careful, so their friendly nature often prevents them from escalating tensions, even after an impressive display of bravado.
People often enjoy playing games with their friends to pass the time. Sometimes our pets also like to partake, as a social canine recently demonstrated.
Sphynx cats with their smooth and hairless appearance are medium-sized felines weighing 6 to 12 pounds with an average lifespan of 8 to 14 years. These cats are known to be energetic and loyal, sometimes they are even described to be dog-like.
Despite having strong hunting instincts, German shepherds have no problem behaving around cats if they were properly socialised as puppies.
