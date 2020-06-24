‘Hungry Hungry Hippos’: Husky Wins Classic Game

Footage shared on Twitter captures a Siberian Husky girl playing the classic Hasbro game “Hungry Hungry Hippos” with a group of her human gal pals. Rather than using the traditional game pieces, the gang opted to use kibble in their competition to gobble up the most bits. The craving canine participated as the fourth “hippo” in the contest.
Hungry, hungry...Husky?! I think she cheated at the end...🤪— 2Husketeers (@2Husketeers) June 19, 2020
Who do you think won?#HasbroHuskyEdition
If anyone else wants to give this a try, tag us and #hungryhippochallenge! pic.twitter.com/y5RMtZO8Np
“I think she cheated at the end,” her owner jokingly wrote on the post.
It seems that the hungry husky was the winner, as she got to eat everybody’s acquired pieces in the end!
