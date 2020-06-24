Mesmerising View: Wrinkles Appear on Sphynx Cat's Skin

A Sphynx cat has been captured on a funny video while sitting on a couch. The owner of the feline seems to be having fun scratching the cat's back and watching long wrinkles appear on it.
The cat finally turns around with a bemused look in order to find out who is disturbing its peace and quiet.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Wrinkles on the cat 🐈 Via @croomit 😹 - Follow us👇👇👇 @worldofgreatanimals . #nature_brilliance #naturewalk #naturephotography #wildlife #wilderness #wildlifeart #wildlifephotography #9vaga_naturemiracles9 #cuteanimals #animal #animallovers #animallove #exclusive_wildlife #instanaturefriends #jaw_dropping_shots #mammalsofinstagram #animals_in_world #allnaturefeatures #majestic_wildlife_ #amazingphotohunter #ourplanetdaily #ourwildlifedays #master_shots #big_shotz #wildlifeplanet #bella_shots
All comments
Show new comments (0)