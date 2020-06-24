Cosy Together: Golden Retriever and Its Buddies Share One Couch

Just look at these dogs: how well can they get on with one another when neither of them is deprived of the right to sit or lay where they want. The video is captioned "My couch is the best" which means that these dogs probably like this place because it has the smell of their owner or because they like to spend evenings close to their dear human friend.
My couch is the best !!! they can chose to take another but some how my couch rules 😂
