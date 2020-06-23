Register
23 June 2020
    New Season, New You: Husky Gets Summertime Blowout

    Screenshot/YouTube
    Videoclub
    Huskies are beautiful dogs originating from Siberia, Russia; however, as majestic-looking as these snow dogs are, they become high-maintenance for their owners when warm temperatures come about and they shed their coats.

    Footage shared on YouTube by Viral Hog captures Chiyo, a 2-year-old Siberian Husky girl residing in Abingdon, Maryland, getting groomed outside on the deck. Her owner, Tracy, is seen blowing out her coat using a Metro Force Dryer, with the fluffy pooch looking visibly relieved by the removal of the excess fur. 

    "Siberian huskies have a double coat. They shed the undercoat in the spring which is known as ‘blowing coat,’” Tracy explained to the video licensor, adding that this happens very quickly and that the undercoat can be blown out with a dryer, which creates a “dandelion effect.”

    dog, husky
