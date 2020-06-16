Husky Hilariously Unamused With Owner After Vet Visit

Footage shared on Instagram captures a Siberian husky sitting in the back seat of a car as his human “mom” drives home from the vet. The pup, who is wearing a large cone around its neck, is visibly displeased by this recent development - which is hilariously apparent from its dour facial expression.
“Are you big mad or little mad?” his owner is heard asking as she drives. “I’m so, so sorry baby!” she exclaims after a clear yet silent answer from the unamused dog.
Oh, the betrayal! Someone get this poor pup a treat!
