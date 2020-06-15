Clever Dog Helps Owner

As much as we all love to enjoy the fresh air or a good run from time to time, the gravity of the living room sofa and simple inertia often keep us grounded as the calories remain unspent and collect interest. Dog owners, however, face no such worries, and can sometimes even help you in a bind.
In this video we can see how a dog helps his owner dig a car out of the mud.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Time for teamwork 🐶👷♂️❤ Tag your friend 💯🔥 . . Credit is unknown . . . #puppielove #puppies🐶 #puppiesoftheday #puppiesdaily #puppieslove #dogsoftheday#dogs🐶 #dogsarelife #doggos #cutedogs#cutepuppies #puppy🐶 #dogsarebest#lovedogs🐶 #lovedogs #allthedogs#dogstagram #doggo #dogsonadventures#dogsarefamily #dogsofinstaworld #puppylove
All comments
Show new comments (0)