Coolest Boy: Sweet Golden Retriever Shows off Skateboarding Skills

This golden retriever doesn't like running anymore, as it has found out that there is a better mode of transportation. Even if your legs are strong and you got four of them, a skateboard is still cooler – and the pooch surely knows how to use it. Just look at this retriever go: Tony Hawk would be proud to see such skills!
Drop - boop- hop and you've got a golden skateboard master. Watch him go!— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) June 7, 2020
(Woofwooftv IG) pic.twitter.com/D79HRAG4t0
