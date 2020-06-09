Floating Like a Star: Adorable Hedgehog Takes Bath, Scaring Its Dog Pal

Just take one look at this happy little hedgehog and all your troubles will disappear immediately. The critter is so peaceful and full of joy that it floats like a toy without moving at all. The hedgehog's canine friend is worried about the whole situation, so it looks pretty nervous. Don't be afraid, doggo - everything is under control and the hedgehog is doing more than fine!
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Hogwash🛁 💕 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Bandana by @free.spirit.pups 💜 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ #hogwash #hedgehogs #hogybaby #cutepetclub #dogsandpals #dogsbeingbasic #animalsco #buzzfeedanimals #todayshow #dachshunds #thedodo #postmecutetv #videobyanimals #funbestvids #bestwoof #sausagedogcentral #hedgie #photos4ellen #insta_dogs #doxie #bathtime #cuteanimalsco #perro @petchannel @puppystagrams @bark @thatsbabyanimals @sniffandbarkens @cutepetclub Disclaimer: Please be aware that when bathing hedgehogs, their ears, nose and mouth should not be submerged. Being submerged can cause a host of problems for hedgehogs. The hedgehog is laying on the bottom of the sink. We use soap free, frangence free baby body wash. Please do not try bathing your hedgehog unless they are comfortable with water.
All comments
Show new comments (0)