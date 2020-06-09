Mission Accomplished! Silly Golden Retriever Tries to Get Enormous Stick Through the Door

This silly golden retriever just wants to play fetch, but it looks like a stick for the game is way too big! Poor doggo can't get the stick through the doorway of the garden, so it tries different tricks - all in vain. And the humans are just standing there and laughing because all these efforts definitely look hilarious!
Finally, after several desperate attempts, the retriever finds a crazy move that allows it to get the stick through the door. Bravo! That's a smart guy!
