Not Quite the Cat's Meow: Feline Pants Like a Dog

A cat has been captured on video while panting like a dog. When the owner asks the feline to "do it again", the pet shows this remarkable behaviour.
According to veterinarians, panting should always accompany some explanatory act as cats only start breathing heavily when they are very stressed, extremely hot, or a disease is occurring.
