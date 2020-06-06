Tipping the Scales: Snake Battles Lizard in All-Out Death Match

Hotel manager Kristy DeLange said that she was sitting on a porch when she noticed that a snake was attacking a young monitor lizard. At first the serpent attempts to strangle its prey, but the lizard managed to fight back.
“This sighting just does go to show that we should treasure the little things! Don’t only go looking for what the high profile animals in the wild are up to, there’s just as much to see when it comes to the smaller creatures, and sometimes - what they get up to can be just as thrilling to witness,” she said.
