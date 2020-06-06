Heart Melting Meeting: Hyena Greets Her Human Friend

Who would imagine that these animals can be so kind and loving?
This video shows a spotted hyena meeting her human friend, Dean Schneider, a Swiss wildlife park operator.
According to information on his Instagram account, his "mission is to bring animals into people's hearts".
He has definitely won this hyena's heart, hasn't he?
We Humans have the Power & Intelligence to save our Planets🌍 Wildlife🐾 and we are also known to PROTECT what we LOVE!❤️ • So.... Make People fall in love with Wildlife🤗, make them feel something when they see an Animal🥰 and I promise everything else will follow naturally!❤️🙏🏼 • Tell me YOUR thoughts🤔 about Spotted Hyenas🐾 AFTER watching this Video?🎥 (Comment below👇🏼)
