Not Quite Dinner: Hungry Frogs Try to Catch Worms on Smartphone

Quite frequently you can come across a green representative of the species in swamps, yet there are those who prefer to live in grass or trees, only occasionally heading to nearby bodies of water.
One thing they all really share is how they eat, via a long tongue that shoots out of their mouths, grabbing their victims.
In this video you can see frogs trying to eat worms on a smartphone screen.
【悲報】カエルぴょん、クラスター発生してしまう。 pic.twitter.com/mZWbwsjRuY— ミソキン【YouTube ch ミソキンTV】 (@nakamanian) June 5, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)