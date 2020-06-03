Cute Corgi Throws Tantrum When Coming Home From Dog Park

Footage shared on YouTube by Viral Hog captures Eevee, a cute corgi residing in Adelaide, Australia, protesting returning home after spending hours playing outside. While walking through the garage to go back inside the house, the outdoor-loving pup protests by laying down on her back and refusing to come inside.
The stubborn pup’s owner is heard exclaiming, “Come on!” Eevee responds by hilariously squirming around and gnawing on the leash. Her owner told the video licensor the video depicts Eevee “throwing a tantrum after playing 2 hours at the dog park."
Such a strong-willed pup!
