02 June 2020
    Adorable Shiba Inu Scared of Learning to Swim

    Knowing how to swim is an important skill, as it is potentially life-saving. However, some of us are scared of water, which makes the skill a bit difficult to master. Some animals also have the same phobia, as an adorable doggo recently demonstrated.

    Footage shared on Instagram captures Kiwi, and adorable Japanese Shiba Inu residing in Yorba Linda, California, in the middle of a swimming lesson. As its owner proceeds to lower the pup into a very shallow tub of water that is barely filled, Kiwi emphatically raises its paws to keep them from the water in the most comical way. 

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by 🥝K I W I (@kiwi.the.shibe) on

    Kiwi “wrote” that this was the “third swim lesson but I already forgot how to paddle.” 

    You can do it!

