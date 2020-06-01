Coyote Woods: Wild Animal Enjoys Playing Golf

Home security footage from home security company Ring captures a coyote in Tarzana, California, working on his golf game. The cute creature is seen playfully pouncing on a golf ball laying on the course.
"Around 11:45 pm our Ring camera noticed a coyote present in our backyard. It captured the coyote playing with a golf ball and we found it fairly cute,” the homeowner told the video licensor, adding that “it was fun and entertaining to watch.”
The golf-playing visitor ultimately left after about three minutes.
Move over Tiger Woods! Seems like you’ve got some adorable competition.
