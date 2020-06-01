Sliding to Freedom! Silly Cat Turns Into Liquid to Go for a Walk

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.
The quarantine might be upsetting for people, but it is even more problematic for animals that miss the open air. Luckily, our pets appear to be smart about trying to leave the house. Some of them even possess very special skills to do so with style.
This cat has just had enough of its reclusive lifestyle and wants to break free, using its special feline powers! Look how a solid cat becomes a liquid one, sliding down the window and breaking out onto the streets! Those are some ninja moves by the cat, which wanted freedom and got it. Well, stay safe, kitty, and return home for dinner!
Everybody knows cats can be very stealthy, as their paws are so soft that no one hears them coming. For feral felines this is essential in order for them to be able to get closer to their prey and retreat when danger is near - but our pets can also use this for many practical things as well!
Everyone needs help sometimes and our canine friends are always ready to save the day! But what if a dog is in trouble and needs a hero? Well, it looks like other doggos - especially dog moms - are ready to rescue their children, so heroism and selfless help can continue forever!
Everybody knows how beautiful a winter lake can be, with magnificent azure ice that looks like a map of some distant galaxy. And it is natural that people want to share this experience with all of their friends, including the canine variety But it turns out even the bravest doggos might be a little scared when they see ice!
Everybody wants their dog to be as happy as possible, but how can we tell for sure if our canine is full of joy? Doggos are not very good at talking, and people can't understand what their barks mean. Luckily, there is a way to know if one's dog is content, and it is pretty much foolproof.
