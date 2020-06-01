Register
01 June 2020
    Golden Retriever Mom and puppy

    Mom to the Rescue! Golden Retriever Mother Saves Little Puppy Crossing Stream

    © Photo : daddyofdogs
    Videoclub
    Everyone needs help sometimes and our canine friends are always ready to save the day! But what if a dog is in trouble and needs a hero? Well, it looks like other doggos - especially dog moms - are ready to rescue their children, so heroism and selfless help can continue forever!

    This brave golden retriever pup can't cross the huge river. Luckily the puppy's mother is nearby, so it jumps over the river - which is more of a little stream, to be honest - and helps the poor guy get back onto solid ground, dragging the pup by its ear. A disaster is avoided and the little doggo can play with its siblings as if nothing happened at all!

