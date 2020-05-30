A Picky Eater: Cat Rejects Food Diversity

A video has been shared on Instagram lately, showing a big grey cat refusing different dishes he is being offered by his owner.
The cat is not only turning away when he sees the food but even opens his mouth as if he is going to vomit.
According to the footage, the cat was offered only desserts (cakes, biscuits, strawberries...)
Maybe, it is time to give him some meat?
