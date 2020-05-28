So Different and Yet Good Friends: Meet Corgi and Pomeranian With Unusual Names

This video shows a pair of cute fluffy dogs named Pavlov and Maslow sitting on a bench. Pavlov the corgi looks attentively into the camera, while his "baby brother" Maslow sits behind, looking around.
"What cool names!" one viewer wrote, while another asked: "If you get a third pup will it be Piaget or Erikson?"
Hi my name is Pavlov and this is baby brother Maslow. He might look like a roasted marshmallow but I promise he pupperino pic.twitter.com/CPL0KUAftv— ℙ𝕒𝕧𝕝𝕠𝕧 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕄𝕒𝕤𝕝𝕠𝕨 🐶 (@PAVGOD) May 27, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)