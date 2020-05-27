More Grooming, Hooman! Sweet Golden Retriever is Crazy About Getting Hair Off From Belly Rubs

This golden retriever is extremely happy about grooming, and that's all because of this magic tool. The pooch getting all the belly rubs it wants, and humans getting rid all that excessive golden fur from the doggo, so everybody is satisfied - and even more than that, as we can spend a fun time with our pets while doing all the necessary work.
The #dyson method of grooming golden retrievers. A little extreme but he gets a belly rub...of sorts...out of the deal.— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) May 25, 2020
If you're doing volume defloofing.... works
(waterfrontgoldens IG)#dogcelebration pic.twitter.com/bsKF4mEEMW
All comments
Show new comments (0)