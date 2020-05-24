Register
12:33 GMT24 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    White Kitty

    Curiosity Didn’t Kill the Cat: Cute Feline Leans From Window to See What is Going On in the World

    © Photo : 1_cute_cat_1
    Videoclub
    Get short URL
    241
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107940/47/1079404739_70:0:1394:745_1200x675_80_0_0_f05e805b0f894068443d2e796d148f70.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/videoclub/202005241079404717-curiosity-wont-kill-a-cat-cute-feline-leans-from-balcany-to-see-what-is-going-on-with-the-world/

    Sometimes we want to know what people are talking about, and our pets are curious as well, despite the fact they – presumably – can't understand a single word.

    This totally white cat is full of curiosity, so it wants to know why people are shouting – what is all the commotion about? The pet even leans from the balcony to hear and see what's going on. Don't worry, little guy, just be careful and don't fall out the window!

    It is a good thing that cats have a great sense of balance, because otherwise the feline could have dropped right onto the heads of some people in the middle of a heated argument – which would have been extremely shocking for everyone involved.

    Tags:
    Cat, cat, cats, cats, Cats, cats, cat
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook

    More videos

    • Golden Retriever
      Last update: 04:30 GMT 24.05.2020
      04:30 GMT 24.05.2020

      Beauty Sleep: Adorable Golden Retriever Falls Off Its Tiny Bed

      Even the most vivid and silly canines need some time to relax after lunch - just to get some energy and proceed with playing and running around. But what do they need in order to have a good nap? Well, a comfy bed would be nice, but doggos are very much like children - they grow too fast, so they need more than one bed sometimes.

    • Three Huskies
      Last update: 16:00 GMT 23.05.2020
      16:00 GMT 23.05.2020

      Don't Touch Me: Angry Husky Growls at Adorable Siblings Who Want Some Smooches

      Our canine friends can be very affectionate and silly, yet some of them are serious, grumpy, and prefer some privacy, and hate when people or other dogs annoy them with some love and smooches.

    • Alpaca in a Taxi
      Last update: 11:00 GMT 23.05.2020
      11:00 GMT 23.05.2020

      Ready for a Ride: Cute Alpaca Travels in Cab

      Nowadays, everyone needs to observe social distancing and this has caused a major problem for public transport. Luckily, you can call a taxi and travel without creating a crowd – but what if you are an alpaca? Is there a cab that will let you in to go to work or on a family vacation?

    • Retriever waits
      Last update: 04:30 GMT 23.05.2020
      04:30 GMT 23.05.2020

      Long Time No See: Golden Retriever Waits for His Buddy to Go for a Walk Together

      It is very likely that we will all look as happy as these two marvelous dogs as soon as, after the pandemic is over, we are officially allowed to have a walk in a park and meet our friends in cafes.

    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse