Don't Touch Me: Angry Husky Growls at Adorable Siblings Who Want Some Smooches

These three huskies are so happy that they smooch each other all the time! Well, at least two of them are full of joy and energy, but the third doggo seems to be really angry about all the unwanted attention from its siblings. They should definitely leave the grumpy pooch alone for a while, so no one gets hurt - otherwise, all that smooching will turn into biting and fighting really soon!
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
I can't handle so much attention!😤🤣 🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾 Follow @happyhusky.world Follow @happyhusky.world for more Credit: unknow DM for Cre/Removal Follow @husky.world.official Follow @corgibomm, If you are also interested in Corgi. Tag & share. 🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾 #husky #huskies #huskylife #huskynation #siberianhuskies #huskysofinstagram #huskiesofinstagram #huskyoftheday #huskypuppies #siberianhusky #huskyofinstagram #siberianhuskiesofinstagram #huskylovers #huskylove #huskypics #huskyworld #huskydog #myhusky #huskycute #happyhusky #huskysmile #cutehusky
All comments
Show new comments (0)