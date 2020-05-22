Cute Yet Strange: Malamute Scared of Ice in Russia

Footage shared on Instagram captures Mif, a malamute on an adventure with his crew at Lake Baikal in Russia. After pulling over their vehicle, the group decides it is time to go for a walk out on the icy surface. However, the pup whose breed is well-known for its love of the cold is comically scared to jump onto the ice.
In order to reassure the uncertain pup, one of the men jumps on the ice to demonstrate to the cowardly canine that it is secure. A member of the crew says in Russian, “Stop torturing him. Maybe we should place something down on the ice?” Hilariously, once they place a cloth on the ground, the snow dog finally jumps down.
Now that’s something you don’t see every day!
