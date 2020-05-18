It is an Impostor! Adorable Alpacas Run Away From a Toy

These alpacas are a bit wary when they see the little guy but a short introduction is enough for them. The bravest - or the most curious - animal approaches the small alpaca and sniffs it in order to understand if everything is all right. Well, it seems, that the herd understood it is not a real alpaca, so they ran away as fast as possible - just in case.
Will be confused 😂 ❣️💕#animals #nature #funny pic.twitter.com/MyEzXRvRj9— surendrakumar (@jaingurug) May 11, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)