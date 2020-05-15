Will You Be Our Friend? Tiny Kittens Ask Big Dog For Help

These adorable tiny kittens were just rescued, and they are seeking a friend to protect them. Well, this canine is a bit confused, as it doesn't understand why the cats are crying so loudly, but it is happy to help the little guys. Don't be afraid, kitties, for your new pal won't let you down in these challenging times.
These little kittens have been here for less than 24 hours and already think that Raylan is their mother. They follow him around like little ducklings and SCREAM if he’s not paying attention to them. Raylan’s actually not fond of the screaming, but he loves keeping them clean and helping when they make a mess eating 😉 . . . #mamadog #fosterkittens #adorablekittens #fosteringsaveslives #adoptdontshop #cuteanimals #rescuepet #tabbycat #animaloddcouples #interspeciesfriendship #catsanddogs #cutenessoverload
