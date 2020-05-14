Lay Off Pops: Golden Retriever Makes Uncooperative Cat Pose for Family Photo

Footage shared on Twitter captures a trio of golden retrievers and a cat dressed up and ready to take a family photo. While the sweet canines sit smiling towards the camera, ready to be photographed, the petulant kitty has no interest in the endeavor whatsoever and sits the opposite way.
That cat really didn’t wanna be involved 😂 pic.twitter.com/koipVjnJ6w— Woof Woof® (@WoofWoof_TV) May 14, 2020
Having had enough of the feline’s shenanigans, the apparent “dad” of the family assists in getting the cat to cooperate. With his guidance, the grumbly kitty sits in the correct spot for their perfect glamour shot.
Such a photogenic clan!
