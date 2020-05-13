Dog Dilemma: Sly Golden Retriever Grabs Biscuit While Owner’s Away

Footage shared on YouTube by Viral Hog captures Nike, a 3-year-old golden retriever residing in Omaha, Nebraska, in the middle of training with his owner. Disaster immediately strikes for the pupper-in-training after his owner walks away from the area in an attempt to test his command skills.
Video shows that just seconds after leaving Nike alone with the treat, the biscuit gets demolished and his lesson on patience and manners goes out the window.
“He was supposed to wait to eat the treat until I came back into the room and told him ‘okay,’” Nike’s owner told the video licensor. “He did not understand."
That’s alright buddy. Bet it was totally worth it!
