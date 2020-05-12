What's This? Golden Retriever Puppy Frightened by Strange Noise

A video has been shared online recently, showing a golden retriever puppy reacting to what sounds like an ambulance siren.
On hearing the noise, the puppy, which appears to be just several months old, starts looking around in surprise and decides to imitate the sound.
Viewers reacted differently to the video: "What kind of ambulance is this?" one wrote, while another follower said: "The sound of angels singing. Beauty!"
— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) May 11, 2020
Good Morning UK Goldie's. This kid woke-up hearing an odd noise. He decided to sing
pupharmony... "Awhooo"
(Via golden_watch IG)#dogcelebration #CutenessOverload pic.twitter.com/htR4WJmADq
