Give Me More! Husky Enjoys Having Its Tummy Rubbed

A husky called Rupert from Manchester, the UK has become very popular on Instagram due to funny videos. The dog has two different coloured eyes and a cheerful mood and was captured on video while its owner was scratching and tickling its tummy. The pet seems to be frozen with a puzzled look on its face. It finally falls down but quickly jumps up to ask for more.
That fall. Then eyes😂😍💙. Comment below what country you all from!? And what your doing to stay busy💙. #huskylife
