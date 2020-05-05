Hoggish Husky Steals German Shepherd’s Bone

Footage shared on YouTube captures Zeus, a strong-willed husky, in the middle of stealing his German shepherd “sibling” Kaden’s bone, which he received for his birthday. Amazingly, Kaden eventually lets go and is kind enough not to put up a fight when Zeus walks off with his birthday treat. When prompted by their owner to drop the stolen bone, the stubborn husky hilariously responds by whining in protest.
Their owner, who jokingly scolds the greedy pup in the video, wrote that “they remained in a standstill for who knows how long prior to being discovered,” adding that “Zeus is a jealous husky and does not always share well. Kaden is very understanding of Zeus's antics after all these years together (5 total!).”
What an adorable sibling rivalry!
