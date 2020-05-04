Keep Calm and Relax: Golden Retriever Enjoys Bath and Shower at the Same Time

Our pets know where they feel comfortable and safe: apart from being close to their beloved owners, they like to spend their time near the water or in the water...or even under the water.
This video shows a golden retriever lying in a basin somewhere in the outdoors: the basin is full of water and more water is pouring down from the shower. As a result, the dog looks absolutely relaxed and happy.
this is the level of relaxation i'm seeking (amora.golden.retriever IG) pic.twitter.com/xw6175hIBY— Pets (@petseveryday) April 25, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)