Goofy Greyhound Goes Into Jumping Frenzy on a Trampoline

A hilarious greyhound was caught on camera jumping on a new trampoline. In a video posted on Twitter, the doggo is so ecstatic about his new "toy" that it leaps onto it in such an energetic fashion that it almost overturns it. The pooch proceeds to enjoy its hilarious bouncing - glad that there are colourful balls that jump up in unison.
The greyhound also washes its paws before and after the procedure, setting a perfect example for us humans, especially nowadays.
