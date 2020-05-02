Story Time, Children, Gather Round: Golden Retriever Puppies Comforted by Talking Toy

Golden retriever puppies have been captured on video while listening to a talking dragon toy. The little pets seem to be calm and comforted by the story, gathering round the toy and watching it move.
The author of the video said the toy was a dinosaur, but it's apparently Dalton the Storytelling Dragon by Cuddle Barn. It is an animated stuffed animal plush toy that recites different classic fairy tales.
Golden retriever puppies comforted by a talking dinosaur. Happy Friday. pic.twitter.com/NcXP7w6ev1— Tim Perzyk (@tperzyk) April 24, 2020
