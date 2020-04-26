All-Inclusive Quarantine: Monkeys Enjoy Themselves in Hotel's Pool

A video has been shared on Twitter showing a couple of monkeys bathing in a pool at a hotel in Kenya.
At first, the camera captures a monkey jumping from a window into the pool, while another primate sits on a balcony watching. Moments later, the second monkey joins its buddy for a swim.
Try to stop being jealous and focus on dreaming about your future vacations (they will happen, sooner or later).
Now that humans are in #lockdown these 🐒 monkeys are enjoying themselves - 4 nights all inclusive at the Bamburi Beach 🏖 Hotel in Kenya 🇰🇪 🐵🐵😄😆— Christopher (@Chrisvb700) April 17, 2020
via Nafisa Alharazi#FunnyAnimals #FridayFeeling 🐒 pic.twitter.com/6unYX9xuqT
All comments
Show new comments (0)