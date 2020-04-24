Who's the Prettiest of Them All? Golden Retriever Puppy Tries on Scrunchies

An immensely cute golden retriever puppy has been filmed undergoing a makeover. The puppy got itself a new "eardo" with the help of scrunchies that transformed its flappy ears into a ponytail.
The owner did not stop at this, but also made pigtails for the cute pet, making it look simply fantastic.
For what it's worth, the puppy enjoyed the whole procedure and was glad to pose as a model for its owner.
