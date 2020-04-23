Quarantine Boredom: Woman Gets Stuck Inside Washing Machine

Footage shared on Instagram captures a fire and rescue team in Prince William County, Virginia, visiting a residence where a young woman is stuck inside of a washing machine in the laundry closet. The first responders are captured guiding her in an attempt to maneuver her out of the appliance. Amid the amusing situation, the unfortunate girl’s friend is heard chuckling in the background as she records the incident.
According to the friend, this unusual situation happened as a result of them playing hide-and-seek. Luckily, the rescue team was able to free the young woman - surely giving the friends a great story to laugh about in the future.
