Puppy Cries for Family While Separated During Coronavirus Quarantine

Footage shared on YouTube by Viral Hog captures Lilo, an adorable pug residing in Escondido, California, sitting in front of a computer on a video call with her family. Due to being separated from multiple family members amid quarantine, the emotional pup cries and proceeds to let out a large howl upon hearing them say her name over the video chat.
The poor pup is even seen looking behind the laptop to see if her humans are hiding behind the screen.
In a statement given to the video licensor, Lilo’s owner said: "My daughters had to go to stay with their uncles during the quarantine. I had to work and I kept my dog Lilo, and she cried every time we made video calls."
Here’s to hoping the sweet pup will reunite with them soon.
