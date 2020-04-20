Facing Your Fears: Golden Retriever Puppy is Afraid of Sea Wave

Overcoming our fears is a life-long challenge for most of us. There is hardly a person who has never dreamt about something big and outstanding to happen in his or her life, about some kind of achievement that would become a landmark on his life path.
Let's help each other be braver in dreaming and in achieving what we want!
As usual, our beloved pets are always here to accompany us in our adventures - even the smallest ones, like this courageous golden retriever puppy, who looks afraid of a sea wave but does not give up and stays on the shore, probably to have another try and finally overcome his fear.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Whelp, SEA ya later . . . Dm for credit and removal . . #goldenretrievers #beachlife #beach #goldenretrieverpuppy #puppies #goldens #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #puppylove #doglovers #puppylife #goldenpupsquadfeature #instaretriever #goldenhour #goldensofinstagram #ilovegolden_retrievers #goldenlove #puppyoftheday #dogstagram #doggosdoingthings #doggosbeingdoggos #retrieverglow #tgpfeature #instagolden #sunnysidegoldens#gloriousgoldens #animalsinfluence #lovedogs #cutedoggieuniverse #sunnysidegoldens
All comments
Show new comments (0)