Unaware of Social Distancing: Playful Husky Approaches German Shepherd

When you walk a dog you probably find it quite easy to keep a distance from other dog owners but what about your pets?
Are they as obedient as humans when it comes to serious health issues?
On this video recently shared online, we can see a playful Siberian husky which knows little about social distancing and seems to be eager to play with a German Shepherd, while the latter does not look happy about welcoming the husky onto its territory.
Hopefully, after a small brawl friendship won out.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Hi 😍 📸 Credit by 👇 @ DM for credit or removal Found this adorable video from hashtag search (All rights® are reserved & belong to their respective owners of the content) - Tag your friends who need to see this cuties 💕 - Don't forget to follow us for a daily dose of HUSKIES cuteness! 🤗 - 📲 Use #huskies_corner or @huskies_corner to be featured! ™ . . . . . . . . . #siberianhusky #huskypuppy #huskygram #tot #allthingshusky #huskylove #huskypics #huskiesofinstagram #huskyofinstagram #huskies #huskylife #husky #huskyphotography #huskiesreq #huskymix #huskypup #huskydog #huskymom #huskynation #huskylovers #huskylover #huskyworld #huskysiberiano #cute
All comments
Show new comments (0)